Lexington Freedom Train to unveil monument honoring Underground Railroad legacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Freedom Train is set to unveil a new monument on Juneteenth to honor the city's Underground Railroad Legacy, officials announced.

According to officials with LexArts, the "Towards Freedom" monument is created by internationally renowned sculptor Basil Watson and is set to debut on June 19 at 11 a.m.

The sculpture, officials reported, honors Lewis and Harriett Hayden-two enslaved Lexingtonians who became recognized abolitionists-and commemorates those who made their journey to freedom through Kentucky's Underground Railroad.

“Congratulations to the committed volunteers who worked hard to bring this sculpture to downtown Lexington,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “As we celebrate our community’s 250th anniversary, it’s important to tell the remarkable hometown story of the Haydens, who changed the lives of countless people living in slavery.”

The Public Arts Commission reportedly provided, $245,000 toward the monument, marking the largest contribution it the commission's history, according to officials.

"Towards Freedom is more than a tribute—it’s a step toward healing," a release from organizers read. "The monument acknowledges Lexington’s painful history of slavery, honors those who resisted it, and preserves the stories that have too long gone untold."

