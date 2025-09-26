Lexington fudge maker, father continues mission of paying off FCPS school lunch debt

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The owner of Dahlhaus Fudge in Lexington was inspired by TikTok to donate to pay off school lunch debt. Last weekend, Adam Dahl held his first-ever Feed the Kids 3K. Around 340 runners participated.

Dahl told LEX 18 that he put on the event to continue his mission of wiping student lunch debt for Fayette County Public Schools.

“The goal is whatever that total is, I have no idea what it is currently or what it will be, probably somewhere between 50 and 60 thousand, but my intention is to pay off every penny of that,” said Dahl.

He donated $13,000 last year and already this school year, he's collected $17,000.

Dahl said he began the project when his TikTok began bringing in money. He said he didn't know the idea would get so much traction.

"I just didn't think people would get this behind it with this much veracity," said Dahl. "It's nice to have the momentum, it's nice to know this is obtainable goal to see the balance at zero dollars at the end of the year and ultimately that's what we are trying to do."

Dahl told LEX 18 that fudge season is around the corner. He said soon he'll be putting in 16 to 17 hour days.

“Nobody thinks about fudge when its July and 95 degrees outside,” said Dahl. "I have over 50 flavors I usually keep anywhere from 20 to 25 going in the shop you can mix and match your boxes, we just have fun here."

At the Feed the Kids 3K, there was also a competition among area schools to see who could sign up the most runners. The winner received free school supplies and other prizes.