Lexington fudge shop owner paying off school lunch debt with TikTok

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since opening Dalhus Fudge in Lexington, Adam Dahl has become known for his unique varieties of fudge, sold from his small shop on Maxwell.

But this week, it's what he's making on TikTok that's creating a buzz.

Dahl just qualified for TikTok's creator fund, meaning he can make money from views on his videos. It's what he plans on doing with that cash that's catching attention.

"I make my money selling fudge, and I want to keep it that way," said Dahl. "So if I can take that money and give it to a cause that's important to me, that's exactly what I'm going to do."

Dahl's own kids inspired him to use his online income to pay off school lunch debt for families across Fayette County Public Schools.

According to educationdata.org, school lunch debt in Kentucky adds up to more than $110 million. Data shows nearly a quarter of kids in the Commonwealth don't have enough to eat.

"The thought of them not being able to eat doesn't sit well with me," Dahl said. "I don't think the child should have to pay the price for whatever is happening at home."

So far, Dahl says he's made around $50 on the app, but his idea has inspired others to help make a dent in the debt. LEX 18 was there as a new customer stopped by to donate.

"I think that's the way humanity should be," said Jim McKeighen. "We're all a brotherhood, and we should help each other and help our neighbors."

For Dahl, it's a sign he's making a difference.

"It's one I can tackle easily, or at least try to make a dent in it, that I know is gonna help my community," he said.

What could be sweeter than that?

You can follow Dahlhus Fudge on TikTok.