Lexington fudge shop owner uses TikTok fame to tackle school lunch debt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Adam Dahl never expected his goofy TikTok videos would help feed thousands of students, but the owner of Dahlhus Fudge in Lexington has turned social media success into a mission to eliminate school lunch debt for Fayette County Public School students.

What started as a modest $13,000 fundraising goal has grown into something much bigger. Dahl is now one-third of the way toward raising $60,000 this school year — enough to pay down or eliminate the district's entire lunch debt.

"I just dance around my shop," Dahl said. "Literally it's me just hanging out being goofy, making fudge, but people will sit for a minute to make sure TikTok pays me so I can do it. It blows me away people think I'm that interesting, or want to follow the cause."

Dahl's TikTok account @dahlhusfudge has exploded to more than 85,000 followers, with supporters from across the country following his candy-making antics and charitable mission. He began his fundraising push in February and resumed it in September with his first "Dahlhus Fudge Feed the Kids 3K" race.

The breakthrough came when Dahl realized he could monetize his TikTok account after reaching 10,000 followers.

"I don't need to make money off my TikTok videos, so let's raise money for those who need it," Dahl said when he first launched the mission.

The cause has resonated far beyond Kentucky's borders. People from around the country have donated and messaged Dahl about his efforts, and some even visit his shop on Woodland Avenue near downtown Lexington to thank him in person or contribute directly.

"Knowing that school-age kids shouldn't have to worry about where the money comes from for their breakfast and lunch at school. I think that's a cause everybody can get behind," Dahl said.

For those who have supported his mission, Dahl has a simple message.

"I would love to shake the hand of anyone who is doing this and say, 'from the bottom of my heart, thank you,'" he said.

*Adam’s TikTok page can be found @dahlhusfudge