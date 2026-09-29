Lexington fugitive wanted on federal drug charges captured in Louisville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A fugitive from Lexington who was wanted on federal drug charges has been captured.

Louisville FBI said Tavis Lamar Chenault was taken into custody. He was wanted for an alleged involvement in a series of drug transactions in Lexington between August 4 and August 14.

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A federal arrest warrant for Chenault was issued on August 14.

According to investigators, he was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.