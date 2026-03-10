Lexington gala raises money for nonprofit fighting youth trafficking and supporting survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington party that marks the start of horse racing season is raising money this year for Safe Passage, a local nonprofit fighting youth trafficking and supporting survivors.

Black tie gala "Stakes" will be held April 4 at the 21c Hotel in downtown Lexington. Tickets are $150 each, and all proceeds from the event will go directly to Safe Passage.

Cara Starns founded Safe Passage in 2018. She said the fight against youth traffickers and the work of supporting survivors has grown significantly more difficult with the rise of artificial intelligence.

"So they will go online to a child's profile, and then they will use AI to create pornography of that child. And then send that to the child, it's not really them but it looks like it's realistic. And then threaten them to send money or else," Starns said.

Starns said last year brought more referrals to Safe Passage than ever before.

"Last year was our year with the highest amount of referrals we've ever seen. We got 70 referrals last year and Kentucky every year is investigating at least 500 suspected cases of child trafficking," Starns said.

Despite those numbers, Starns said the full scope of the problem remains largely hidden.

"I think the challenge right now is these exploiters, these traffickers are so far ahead of legislation, regulations, education," Starns said.

Ross Boggess, Chair for Stakes 2026, said the funds raised at "Stakes" will support the kind of long-term care that makes a lasting difference in survivors' lives.

"To see that that is something that isn't just an immediate night of rescue, it's the enduring mentorship, it's getting a donut with a mentor on a Saturday morning, is the really exciting thing that we're excited to share that Safe Passage is doing," Boggess said.

Guests can expect themed galleries, and a night of dinner, drinks, music, and friends, all after a day celebrating Keeneland's Opening Weekend.

"[It's] similar to New Orleans during Mardi Gras or what the Derby Eve parties in Louisville are like," said Boggess.

Starns said many of the children Safe Passage serves do not yet understand that what happened to them was not their fault.

"We have children who don't realize what they're going through is not their fault. And it's happening all the time all over the place. They're not the ones who have lost control. They can take back control with the right help," Starns said.

Tickets for "Stakes" can be purchased through a link here: Stakes 2026 | Lexington Black-tie gala