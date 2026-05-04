Lexington gas prices spike more than 32 cents in one week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Drivers in Lexington are feeling the squeeze at the gas pump, and some say it's changing how they live.

A new GasBuddy report shows average gas prices in Lexington have risen more than 32 cents per gallon, putting the average gallon of gas at $4.16 on Monday. The report links the increase to the breakdown in U.S.-Iran negotiations and heightened concerns around key shipping routes.

Prices varied across the three stations LEX 18 visited on Monday, ranging from $4.09 to $4.49 a gallon.

"It's crazy I've never seen it this high before," Marisa Miller said.

For minimum wage earners, that's more than 21 percent of their weekly paychecks for a tank of gas, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Miller, from Georgetown, said the price hike is making her rethink her vacation plans.

"Gas is really high. And actually, it's made me, like, think twice about going on vacation and what kind of money I need to save up. Trying to go to Florida, that's like an 11 hour drive," Miller said.

Megan Crump drives a sedan and says even that fuel-efficient car is costing her more than $50 to fill up.

"I drive a Toyota Camry, you know, that's eco-friendly and even now, it's normally 25, 30 bucks to fill up. Yesterday I put the most in it, I think I put $52 something in it. I kinda shook my head because we are actually going on vacation this week and, I was like, man, gas is gonna make or break us sometimes. We had to actually take one less day to go in order to do the gas," Crump said.

For some, the rising prices are the final straw.

"Even as a single mom, one income, it's hard enough just to live, let alone having to afford the gas to go places. And you know -- back and forth to work is enough," Crump said.

GasBuddy said prices are likely to remain volatile.

"You have to have your gas. You've got to go to work, you've got to go to your kids' games. You have to go to all these things and fit it into this big budget. And sometimes -- a lot of people don't have that budget to be adding in when it's at a rate where you're paycheck to paycheck. And that's kind of how it is and if we ain't making more. It's just harder," Crump said.

