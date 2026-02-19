Lexington gun violence drops significantly in 2025 as ONE Lexington programs show impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ONE Lexington, the community group founded in 2017, recently released the city’s gun violence numbers for 2025 and they are, once again, improved from previous years.

Gun-related homicides were down 34% in 2025, the organization reported. Shootings dropped by 52%, and shootings involving the city’s youth and young adults plummeted by 54%.

“The streets are safer,” ONE Lexington Community Outreach Coordinator, Larry Johnson said. ”We are being aggressive in targeting those people who are addressing those needs, as well as our own programs; our summer It Takes a Village, in-school mentoring programs, even our community walks. We are trying to learn what is needed."

With Devine Carama at the helm, the mentoring program from someone the kids of the city can relate to has been a driving force behind the success of the program.

“I think we have a great leader, who has his pulse on what’s going on with young people,” Johnson said of Carama, who was appointed to his role by Mayor Linda Gorton years ago.

"All of us working together, rather than working in silos is making the difference. ONE Lexington, Fayette County Publics Schools, our non-profits, our agencies, the police department. All of us working together is making the difference,” Johnson stressed.

While the numbers are down, Carama, Johnson and community members are disappointed as a teen had to be hospitalized after a shooting in the early evening on Wednesday. They’ll work to help that victim’s family, but they will do even more work to get to the root of the problem that led to the shooting.

“We want to be there for them, but we also want to make sure there is no retaliatory situation, if at all possible,” Johnson explained.

This type of intervention is part of what’s helped alleviate the problems. The Centre Parkway Safe Passage is a perfect example of that after a shooting happened in that area late last year.

“Safe Passage is our program to escort young people to school and home. We stood, kind of between school and home, and made sure that things were safe,” Johnson said.

Johnson expressed that this effort is about having “all hearts on deck” from across the city.

“Our family members, our parents, our teachers, our preachers; relationships are key. Young people need guidance. Us as leaders on all levels need to understand the importance of modeling the behavior we want our young people to adhere to,” Johnson said.

According to the organization's data, nearly $1,000,000 in taxpayer money was used to fund ONE Lexington in 2025 and the many programs it provides to Lexington’s youth and their families, so it is fair to say everyone has had a role in its success, and in the decrease in gun violence across the city.

