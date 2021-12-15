Lexington Habitat for Humanity asking for help after string of break-ins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly two months after the initial break-ins at Habitat for Humanity, the vandalism continues.

Habitat for Humanity has been targeted four times since Thanksgiving, according to Marketing Director Brandalin Foster.

"Sometimes they make out with things, sometimes they don't. But the frustration of repairing those fences...filing those reports," said Foster.

Foster said that thieves have broken into Habitat's lot on East Loudon Avenue two more times since October and stolen from a build site on East Sixth Street twice.

"Every time we have to repair a fence or a trailer, or file a police report, that person is not on our construction site building homes."

Because they're dealing with this rash of break-ins, employees said donations to their ReStore are especially valuable.

The ReStore might look really full right now, but Habitat for Humanity said that they actually really need donations of things like couches and appliances.

"We're a place that turns things over really quickly, so we're in need of a lot of donations right now," said Madison Ketchersid.

They say every item sold here translates to money for housing projects across Fayette County. And even thieves can't stop that work from happening.

"We hope folks will help us out with our mission, or at least not deter us from being able to build and repair homes in our community," said Foster.