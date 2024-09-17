Lexington Habitat for Humanity starts 500th homebuyer household build

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A special homecoming is in the works for a Lexington woman, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers started building their 500th homebuyer household Tuesday on the city's East End.

It's where the foundation has been laid for Marsha Emerson's future.

"It's a blessing," Emerson told LEX 18. "I'm so grateful for everyone who's here and all the supporters here."

The longtime Fayette County Public Schools employee is 71 years old and now an official homeowner.

Marsha is participating in the construction of her new townhome alongside volunteers. First she had to complete financial literacy and repair classes.

"I have learned to do so much, so I won't have to call on a repair man," she said. "A lot of steps I can do on my own. It's time consuming, and it can be hard. But if I can hang in there with it, anybody can hang in there with it."

Marsha's new home is on Maple and 7th Streets. She grew up just a few streets away.

"When they said they had this place on Maple and 7th, I said, I want to come home," she said.

Emerson is eager to create more memories with her family.

"We will have so much joy and happiness in this home, it will be unbelievable," she said.