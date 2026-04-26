Lexington health department hosts free diabetes expo to help the one in three Kentuckians with the disease

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Over 150 million Americans have diabetes or pre-diabetes. In the Commonwealth, the disease affects close to 30 percent of Kentuckians, according to local health officials.

To help address the issue, 44 community partners in Lexington came together for a free diabetes expo on Saturday. Organizers noted that nearly one in three Kentuckians have diabetes, making informational sessions highly important.

The expo was put on by the Lexington-Fayette Health Department. Officials said about 200 people pre-registered, but they were expecting more than that. The doors opened at 9 a.m., and by 9:30 a.m., the building was full.

At the expo, there were free vision screenings, as well as a place to get a finger pricked to find out A1C levels. In addition to the information fair, there were also cooking demonstrations and guest speakers.

Melissa Smith, a registered dietitian, explained how exercise and diet are important to managing the disease.

"Diet does play a key factor in diabetes. You want to make sure you're eating balanced meals and not skipping meals. If you fall between 5.7 and 6.4 you are pre-diabetic, if you're over 6.4 you would have type 2 diabetes, so getting your glucose done is important to make sure you're getting active and taking care of your health," Smith said.

Knowing the warning signs of diabetes is important so people can take action to improve their health.

According to the American Diabetes Association, some common symptoms include urinating often, feeling very thirsty or hungry even though you are eating, extreme fatigue, and unintentional weight loss.

Early detection and treatment of diabetes can decrease the risk of developing complications from the disease.