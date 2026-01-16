Lexington hip-hop group brings music to recovery centers to inspire hope and healing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of Kentucky musicians are bringing the power of song to recovery centers locations around the state. It continues a mission to encourage and uplift people working through recovery programs.

“I was trying to find my place in recovery. I've worked for the rehabs, I've worked for drug court,” said Sly Noel. “I really found my passion in providing music to the people in recovery.”

Noel completed the Hope Center program six years ago. Now, known as DJ ‘Sly the King,’ Noel goes to DJ at recovery events in Lexington. He’s also the official DJ for Pain2Purpose the Movement, which shares a similar heart for recovery.

“I know where they've been at. I know that feeling of hopelessness,” said Steven Kidwell, who goes by ‘Kidwell the Dreamer. “That's the best thing for us is to be able to give people hope like, ‘we were right where you are and look what we're doing now.’”

“Anytime I felt like I was in desperation or I felt bad or I felt down, music was something that always lifted me up,” Noel added. “I felt that if I can provide that same thing for other people, that would be awesome.”

In February, Noel, Kidwell, and Brett Harris will go on a tour. Instead of stages, Pain2Purpose will bring their hip hop music to recovery centers. Joining them is 15-year-old southern singer songwriter Dalton Dailey.

“We're going to go around to these recovery centers and we're going to just play music for these people,” Dailey said. “We're going to play encouraging music, you know, give them something to look forward to.”

“I’m bringing my full band, so we're going to rock this place out.”

No matter the genre, the goal remains the same.

“We get to go around the state and we get to give people what we have,” Noel said.

“I know that if I was in that position, I would love someone to come and spread their message,” Harris added. “Like if I can do it, you can do it, you know what I mean.”

“I couldn't be more grateful and more excited to do what we're about to do,” said Dailey.

The tour begins in London on Feb. 2., and it includes a stop at the Hope Center in Lexington on Feb. 21. You can learn more by reaching out to Steven Kidwell or Brett Harris on Facebook. You can also go to their page Pain2Purpose, or follow along Dalton Dailey Music on Facebook as well.