Lexington horse farm transforms into Christmas tree shop for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A wedding venue and working horse farm is giving agritourism a merry spin this holiday season.

Saxony Farm in Lexington has transformed its polo barn into a Christmas tree shop, marking the first time the working farm has ventured into holiday retail. Owners Rosie and Broussard Hundley brought in 400 evergreen trees from North Carolina to create a Christmas experience for the entire family.

The barn, which normally hosts weddings, has been converted into a winter wonderland complete with wreaths, hot chocolate, cider, and other gift items. A vintage Chevrolet truck serves as a backdrop for seasonal photos.

"It showcases our agrarian roots, that time to time we tend to get further away from," Rosie said. "I just would love for people to come out, bring their children, bring their grandparents, just make it a family affair."

For the Hundleys, the tree shop represents a way for their small business to diversify while highlighting Kentucky agriculture. The seasonal addition allows them to extend operations beyond traditional wedding bookings.

The Christmas tree shop opened on Monday and will remain open until the farm runs out of trees.

Daily hours are:

Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sundays: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The shop is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

