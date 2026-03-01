Lexington household surrenders 53 cats and kittens to animal control

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control team gained 53 cats and kittens from a Lexington household earlier this week, according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, the animals were surrendered by the pet parent.

The animal care & control team emphasized through the post the importance of spaying and neutering pets, stating, "One unaltered cat can quickly lead to dozens more, overwhelming families and shelters alike."

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control does have an Amazon Wishlist for pets in the team's care, including blankets, food, toys, and treats. The link to Amazon Wishlist can be found at this link: Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control Wishlist

The Facebook post does also state that local residents in need of spay or neuter services can contact the Lexington Humane Society or the Woodstock Animal Foundation for possible assistance.

