Lexington Humane Society offers free adoptions for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Animals ranging from kittens and puppies to cats, dogs, and rabbits are available for free adoption at the Lexington Humane Society Thursday in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

The free adoption event is taking place at two locations: the shelter on Old Frankfort Pike and the Everyday Adoption Center at Hamburg PetSmart. No appointment is needed to come meet adoptable pets.

The event runs until 7 p.m. Thursday. All pets must go home in an appropriate carrier, or a leash and collar for dogs.

