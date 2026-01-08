Lexington immigration attorney questions Minneapolis ICE shooting account

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Minneapolis woman's death at the hands of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has ignited a national debate over the use of deadly force during immigration operations, with local advocates questioning the official narrative surrounding the shooting.

37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday during what officials described as a confrontation outside a Minneapolis residence. Bystander video captured the moments leading up to the shooting, showing the agent firing into Good's vehicle.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from immigration advocates, including Lexington immigration attorney Heather Hadi, who challenges the Trump administration's description of the events.

"That is not what I see. It's almost as though he went from the side or back of the car to get in front of the vehicle to stop the vehicle, but it doesn't seem like she was attempting to maliciously or go out of her way to run anybody over, much less an officer," Hadi said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the agent's actions, claiming Good "weaponized her vehicle" and attempted to run over law enforcement officers.

"She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over. This appeared as an attempt to kill or cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism. The ICE officer, fearing for his life and the other officers around him and in the safety of the public, fired defensive shots," Noem said.

Noem also stated that ICE agents were being harassed by a crowd when they ordered Good to exit her vehicle, and claimed the agency has seen a significant increase in assaults and death threats against agents.

However, Hadi argues the shooting represents a pattern of escalating violence by immigration enforcement officers.

"This is getting to a point, even when you're doing the right thing, peacefully protesting, you have those ICE officers and agents committing the violent acts to start off with," Hadi said.

The attorney says the incident is creating additional fear within immigrant communities she serves, even among those with proper documentation.

"They don't want to stop for the police even if they have proper documentation, let's say they have a process of asylum, valid license, doing everything by court order, they see police or ICE officer, they are much less likely to stop because they're in fear. If I stop, will I be tased? Will I be shot?" Hadi said.

For Hadi, Good's death underscores the importance of advocacy work within immigrant communities.

"We need people like her, willing to protest and stand up for a whole community that really needs it right now," Hadi said.

The shooting remains under investigation as questions continue about whether the use of deadly force was justified in this case.