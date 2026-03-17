Lexington Irish shop celebrates St. Patrick's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's one corner of Lexington where the luck of the Irish is celebrated all year round. On South Upper Street, Failte Irish Imports turns extra festive for St. Patrick's Day — honoring the patron saint of Ireland with shamrocks, music, and a taste of Irish tradition.

Owner Liza Betz says the holiday has grown in popularity over the decades, both in the U.S. and in Kentucky, pointing to this past weekend's packed parade and festival downtown.

"My shop is celebrating 25 years here. So that'll show you how many Irish are in Lexington and in Kentucky that help support us and survive that long," Betz said.

Betz likens St. Patrick's Day to Christmas for the shop, with patrons coming in to pick up green-colored gifts, watch some Irish dancing, or grab traditional Irish fare.

"We sell a lot of soda bread. So we have it in flour form or frozen form. We've been selling a lot of soda bread, brown and white, and sell a lot of boiling bacon. In Ireland, we have bacon and cabbage, not corned beef and cabbage," Betz said.

The holiday traces its roots back centuries. Legend has it Saint Patrick brought Christianity to Ireland — using the shamrock as his teaching tool.

"St. Patrick was a slave and he came over and taught Christianity to Ireland with the shamrock. A lot of people seem to think that the clover is a big thing with St. Patrick's Day. And it is not. It is the shamrock. It represents the Holy Spirit, I don't know where that came in. But people have seemed to really run with it in America. It's the shamrock that St. Patrick taught Christianity with," Betz said.

Today, the holiday is as much about Irish heritage and wearing green as it is about that history — and for Betz, that pride never fades.

"It's amazing, just being Irish, to be so proud. Even like this much Irish. It's in you to be proud of your Irish heritage. And I think that everybody loves Irish heritage and to celebrate on St. Patrick's Day," Betz said.

LEX 18 visited Failte Irish Imports to see how the spirit of the holiday shines bright — and left with a reminder that for some, every day carries a little Irish luck.

"I'm lucky enough to say that I get my taste of Ireland almost every day," Betz said.

