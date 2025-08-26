Lexington issues 'call to artists' to submit designs to cover utility boxes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city’s public arts commission is inviting artists to submit original designs to be displayed around the city. The art displays will occupy select metal utility boxes at a variety of intersections.

“Once you notice one of the silver utility boxes, then you start noticing them on almost every major intersection,” said Heather Lyons, director of arts and culture in Mayor Linda Gorton’s office. “This is a nice opportunity, little by little, to add some art in unexpected places.”

There are more than 400 utility boxes across Lexington. These are primarily located at intersections with stoplights, and most of them are blank and gray. In the past year, Lyons says they’ve put up 12 of these works.

“Really, one of our goals is to get it into areas where there may not be other art, so looking in all of the districts of Lexington,” Lyons said.

The utility box artwork is a vinyl wrap created through the city’s partnership with Image 360. Each design printed onto the wrap was created by artists from here in Lexington.

“They're selected for just their uniqueness, their beauty, you know, what they bring to Lexington, a variety of different artists,” Lyons said.

The art commission is looking for more artist submissions to continue expanding the project.

“For people that are just, you know, sitting in traffic, it can break the monotony of sitting there waiting for the light to change to be able to see something beautiful,” said Lyons.

Anyone interested in submitting a design should get their proposal in by 11 p.m. on Sept. 15. You can send in your design by visiting here.