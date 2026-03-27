Lexington job fair helps people recovering from addiction find work and fresh starts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The second annual "Look Good. Feel Good" job fair in Lexington connected people recovering from addiction and those returning from jail with employment opportunities.

More than 30 employers and staffing agencies attended the event, with some interviewing candidates and offering jobs on the spot. The job fair also provided free haircuts and clothing on-site to help attendees prepare for interviews and their first day of work.

“It's kind of difficult getting back into the work force, so we want to give them that opportunity to get back into the work force and feel good about it,” Troy Black said.

LEX 18 Look Good. Feel Good. Job fair in Lexington

Black organizes the event. His initial idea to provide free haircuts to the community merged with a friend's desire to offer free clothing. With help from Leadership Lexington, the concept grew into the job fair.

“It’s hard to find employment, so for them to come here is awesome,” Lola Baker said.

Baker attended the fair in search of employment. She is recovering from addiction and noted her age makes finding a job more challenging. The event aims to reduce or eliminate these obstacles, as having an income and work responsibilities lowers the rate of recidivism.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Laura Mobley-Corn said.

Mobley-Corn represents Express Employment Services of Lexington.

“I do know that we had 4 individuals we met at this last year, who we successfully worked with throughout the year,” Mobley-Corn said.

“It's obviously a need, and we want to keep doing it for the community,” Black said.