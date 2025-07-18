Lexington Legends transform into Kentucky Bourbon Barrels for special themed night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Legends baseball team took on a new identity Thursday evening, playing as the Kentucky Bourbon Barrels in a special themed night at Legends Field.

The team faced off against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers wearing special edition jerseys as part of a partnership with Hartfield and Co., a distillery in Bourbon County.

"Kind of a spark of the imagination. And that's the beauty of independent baseball and minor league baseball and entertainment, right? A little late night thought turned into 'hey, let's play as the Kentucky Bourbon Barrels,'" said Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella.

Even with rain and a delayed start time, dedicated fans still came out to support the team and purchase the limited-edition merchandise.

"We all spent a lot of money at the gift store," said fan Tracy Kuykendall, who was also chosen to sing the National Anthem at the game.

Some supporters were so eager to get the special items that they came prepared. "I wore hers in case they were sold out," said Andi Campbell, one of Kuykendall's friends.

The special merchandise has been extremely popular according to team officials.

"Can't keep it on the shelves. We've had to reorder twice already. We're shipping again all over the country," said Ferrarella.

The themed night serves a greater purpose beyond entertainment. All net proceeds from the special jerseys will be donated to the Lexington Dream Factory at the end of the year.

"This is what this community is all about and how we can help each other," said Ferrarella.

Fans interested in purchasing the special edition 'Hartfield and Co' bourbon can find a link here: Lexington Legends - Kentucky Bourbon Barrels Barrel Pick - Hartfield Family Reserve 9-Year — Hartfield & Co.