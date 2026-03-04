Lexington letter carrier receives honor after rushing to woman's aid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington letter carrier is being recognized nationally after coming to the aid of a woman on his mail route who had fallen and could not get up.

Kevin Stover, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier for seven years, was recently delivering mail on his usual route in northern Lexington when he noticed something unusual at at a house — the front door was open.

"I noticed it was open about that much, and it was surprising because that's unusual. I thought I heard a noise as I approached, and as I approached, I heard a lady say 'help,'" said Stover.

Alma Hall, who lives alone, had fallen in her bedroom and scooted to the front door looking for help.

"I scooted all the way to the front door and saw him, and he said, 'Do you think you need to go to the hospital?' I said, 'I don't know I can't get up,'" said Hall.

Stover got Hall help and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

On Wednesday morning, he received the Postmaster General Hero Award for his swift actions. The Postmaster General Heroes' Program was created in 2003 to honor USPS employees who go above and beyond.

For Stover, it is just part of the job. He said he has spent his seven years as a letter carrier sometimes delivering mail directly to residents' doorsteps when he notices they might need assistance.

"I actually like the sense of community that it gives me, because I get the chance to help, like this in lots of little ways," said Stover.

Hall, who is doing fine now, said she considers Stover's timing a miracle.

"I know God's been looking after me, every day," said Hall.

Stover, a self-proclaimed professional at dad jokes, said his connection with the people on his route keeps the job meaningful.

"People like me and my bad jokes. I don't know why."