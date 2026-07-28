Lexington man celebrates 100th birthday at Sayre Christian Village with 'clean living' as his secret

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gilbert "GB" Jones celebrated his 100th birthday Monday surrounded by family, friends, staff, and even a few notable well-wishers, and when asked his secret to a long life, he kept it simple.

"A lot of clean living and, going to church," Jones said.

Sayre Christian Village filled the room with his favorite music, cake, hundreds of birthday cards, and recognition from across the commonwealth. The mayor issued a proclamation in his honor, and the governor sent a personal letter.

Karen Venis, Sayre Christian Village CEO, said the occasion was one worth marking in a big way.

"He is a very special, special person. It is a very special moment when somebody has a centennial birthday," Venis said.

The celebrations also included a proclamation for Jones by Mayor Linda Gorton and a letter for Gov. Andy Beshear.

ALE-8, also celebrating its 100th birthday, joined in the toast. Jones was surrounded by his son, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

"Oh gosh, I can't get over it. They said we're gonna have a little party. Well, we've had more than a little party," Jones said.

The past 100 years have been full of milestones for Jones, from serving during World War II and working for years as a tool and die maker, to sharing 73 years of marriage with his late wife, Hazel.

"We got along. We made decisions together… and we didn't demand too much, you know," Jones said.

These days, Jones can often be found singing, putting together puzzles, or talking about his faith, something he says has guided him through a happy life.

"All this party for old GB? What's GB done? The good Lord has taken care of me, I suppose," Jones said.

Carlee Hogsten is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at carlee.hogsten@wlex.tv.

