Lexington man crashes car into occupied Knox County trailer home, faces DUI charge

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man allegedly drove his car halfway into an occupied trailer home in Knox County on Jan. 24 and now he faces multiple charges including driving under the influence, officials reported.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office detailed that 53-year-old Paul Cox allegedly crashed his 2018 Nissan Rogue into a trailer home in Heidrick. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway, traveled through the yard and became lodged halfway inside the trailer, which was occupied at the time of the crash. No one was injured in the incident, officials added.

The car began smoking after the crash, prompting response from the Richland Fire Department, which quickly extinguished the smoke. The vehicle was later extracted from the home.

A Knox County deputy reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from Cox at the scene. Cox refused to take standard field sobriety tests and declined a blood draw, according to the sheriff's department.

Following the crash, another individual told the deputy that Cox had struck their vehicle before leaving the roadway and hitting the trailer.

Cox was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first-offense cocaine, and first-degree wanton endangerment in the first degree.

