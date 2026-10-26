Lexington man missing after two-boat crash on Lake Cumberland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Search and rescue crews continued searching Lake Cumberland on Monday for a Lexington man who has been missing since a boating collision over the weekend.

The Russell County Search and Rescue team said the man was one of two people on an idle bass fishing boat when another boat struck it around 11 a.m. Saturday near the mouth of Lily Creek.

Chief Chris Money said the collision caused people to be thrown from the vessel that was hit.

"Basically one boat had went over top of another," Money said. "Two males were ejected from the boat that was struck. One was able to self-rescue back to the boat, and the other one's unaccounted for."

Crews have searched the area since the crash happened Saturday. Money said the operation has shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery effort.

"Our belief at the moment is that it was just an accident," Money said.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing fisherman.

Money said two people were also on the other boat involved in the collision. One of them, a woman, was thrown from the vessel and flown to the University of Kentucky hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the crash.

Lt. Chris King with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife urged boaters to wear life jackets, even during cooler months when many anglers remain on the water.

Watch: Water safety warnings

Safety Warnings Following Water Rescues

"It's very important this time of year, especially you still have a lot of people that's out fishing on the lake and trying to do the extended season," King said. "Just make sure you're wearing your life jacket when you come out on the waterway."

The search for the missing boater remained ongoing Monday.

