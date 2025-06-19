Lexington man remembered by brother after fatal crash on Boston Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington man, 49-year-old Jonathon Thompson, is being remembered for his smile and his kindness following his death in a car crash on Boston Road in Lexington on June 17.

"Devastating, of course. In shock, especially the way it happened because I literally spoke with him two days before," said Shawn Thompson, Jonathon's brother. "Honestly, I thought—I didn't think it was real. I thought it was a different Jonathon. But then my wife called and confirmed it was him."

Shawn, who lives in Louisville, was coaching football when he received the call from his aunt about his brother's death.

"We had a get together at my house and he was supposed to come but he didn't. I felt bad because I kinda joked with him about not coming...and here I am," Shawn said.

Despite the distance between them, Shawn said he was very close with his younger brother, making time for a phone call every week.

"Just knowing that he pretty much would do anything for anybody, no matter what. Just as nice and the kindest," Shawn said.

Jonathon had played football in high school and at Campbellsville University. While his 6 foot 3 inch frame made him look imposing, his brother described him as a "teddy bear."

"He was an imposing figure because he was probably like 6 foot 3 inches. Just the smile that he had would light up the room," Shawn said.

At the time of his death, Jonathon was working at Texas Roadhouse and living in Lexington to take care of his mother.

The family plans to hold his funeral early next week and are asking for prayers as they cope with the shock of their loss.

Shawn offered a reminder to others about the importance of family.

"Just cherish the moments you have with your family because you never know...you just don't know."

Jonathon is survived by his brother, sister, mother, and longtime girlfriend.

