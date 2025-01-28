Report: Lexington man sentenced to 40 years in prison on drug trafficking charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky, a Lexington man was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison on drug trafficking charges.

The attorney's office detailed that in June 2024, 32-year-old Eugene Laron Fishback was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 10 grams or more of carfentanil.

In addition, he was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and carfentanil, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the office reported.

On Oct. 11, 2023, the attorney's office said that Fishback and his girlfriend were evicted from their apartment in Lexington. After a court ordered conviction, officials in Fayette County found plastic bags in the apartment, which reportedly contained over 7,000 fentanyl tablets, and four semi-automatic pistols, ammunition, and large capacity clips, the attorney's office added.

An investigation from the DEA and Lexington Police Department ensued after Fishback and his girlfriend relocated to another apartment complex, a release from the attorney's office read. An execution of a federal search warrant in December 2023 resulted in the seizure of more than 1,000 additional fentanyl tablets and a quantity of carfentanil.

Fishback, according to the release, was arrested, and officers found another 1,000 fentanyl tablets and more than 10 grams of carfentanil in his vehicle.

The attorney's office reported that Fishback must serve 85% of his prison sentence, and after his release, Fishback will be on probation for five years.