Lexington man 'waiting for the dream' wins $25,000 a year for life lottery prize

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man won big earlier this month, taking home a $25,000 a year for life prize after purchasing a ticket at the Southland BP.

Billy Glenn had been purchasing the Kentucky Lottery Lucky for Life tickets for almost 10 years, finally winning on Nov. 19.

“I’ve just been waiting for the dream," he said.

According to Kentucky Lottery, the prize has a minimum payout of $500,000 over 20 years. After choosing the cash option payout and after taxes, Glenn took home $280,000. He plans to pay off debt and do some things around his home.

“It’s been a blessing,” Glenn said. “I’ve been stressing for the last six months.”

The Southland BP will receive $5,000 for selling the ticket.

