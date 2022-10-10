Lexington man wins $1 million in Powerball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man has won a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000.

After taxes, he received a check for $710,000.

The winning ticket was sold in August at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way and matched the first five white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize (line B of attached winning ticket).

The winner told lottery officials he has been picking the same numbers for years, consisting of a combination of family birthdays.

He only checks tickets on occasion and had a stack of tickets going all the way back to June when he sat down Monday night to go through them.

“I had gone through about 40 tickets and got to the last five to see if I had any winners. I was looking at the numbers on my phone, when suddenly I saw the numbers I had always been playing. I kept looking at the ticket and looking at the date, making sure it was correct. I leaned back on my couch, and then started yelling for my family to come check it out. They took the ticket, checked Google to see how much you win for matching the five white ball winning numbers and not the Powerball, and told me we had just won a million dollars. I kept asking myself - am I dreaming?”

As for what he plans to do with the money, he said his family may consider buying a new home.

Crossroads IGA will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.