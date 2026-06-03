Lexington Mayor Gorton honors emergency management teams during national recognition week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — June 1-5 marks Emergency Management Professionals Week, and on Wednesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wanted to make sure her city’s first responders understood just how important those teams are to the people of the city.

“Our division of emergency management works tirelessly to keep everyone safe,” Gorton said, before proclaiming this week for the emergency management teams.

Rob Larkin is the city's director of emergency management. His department is broken down into two parts: the one Lexington residents see when city staff is actively working to save lives following a natural disaster of any kind, and the other part happens behind the scenes.

“A lot of time, you don’t see the day-to-day grind," Larkin said. "Anything from a minor school bus accident to a power outage or a hazardous material spill that we’re all working on."

Larkin said the proclamation plaque will be put on the wall in his office for the entire staff to see so they know their efforts are appreciated.

“They are top-notch, all very disciplined, all very educated, fairly young but a whole lot of work ethic,” Larkin added.

Gorton noted how the emergency management team's work extends well beyond the Fayette County line.

“In recent years, they supported the response to the devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky and the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. They are always willing to help others,” she said.