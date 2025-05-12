Lexington Mayor Gorton honors law enforcement for National Police Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 63 years ago, President John F. Kennedy Jr. designated May 15th as a day of remembrance for the nation’s fallen peace officers as part of National Police Week. That tradition continues, and this year’s version began in Lexington on Monday morning.

“My message to all of our public safety officials is simple: it’s a deep thank you. Thank you for serving our community and thank you for answering the call,” Mayor Linda Gorton said, before reading the official police week proclamation.

Mayor Gorton was flanked by Lexington’s Chief of Police, the Fayette County Sheriff, Secret Service Agents, and attorneys from the County and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices. They were here to represent each sector of law enforcement that’s been part of the overall mission, working to keep Lexington residents safe. Over the last two years, the city’s homicide rate has dropped drastically, from 44 gun-related deaths in 2022 to 22 last year, which was the lowest yearly total since 2015.

"No one entity, no one agency can be a part of that,” Chief Lawrence Weather said. “The whole community has to be part of that because you're not just talking about one thing causing it,” he added.

Weathers paused to remember some of the officers his department has lost recently, including one earlier this year to a non-line-of-duty death. He wants the people of this city to know they do this work for them.

“They’re not doing this because they have to,” Weathers said of his officers. “If you see one of our officers or employees, whether they’re sworn or not, just say, 'thank you' for what they do,” Weathers suggested.

Aside from remembering the fallen and thanking law enforcement officials, Weathers hopes people view the week as one that serves to unify.

“It’s also a time to bring us together, to help remind us of why we're really here and why we do this job,” Chief Weathers said.