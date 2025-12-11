Lexington Middle School teacher spreads holiday joy through annual 'Santa Shoppe'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Middle School teacher is helping eighth graders experience the joy of giving through an annual tradition that transforms her classroom into a winter wonderland.

Sara Thornton has organized the "Santa Shoppe" at Lexington Middle School for five years, creating a special opportunity for students to select gifts for their family and friends. The event takes place on the last day of classes before winter break, when Thornton's classroom is transformed into the North Pole.

"That lesson in action is one of the reasons why I love this job and I love my job. It's my passion. Seeing their lights turn on. It's not just about an item. It's about the gift of giving," Thornton said.

All 92 eighth grade students at the school get to pick three gifts to give to loved ones during the Santa Shoppe event.

"I'll be honest -- it's such a special day, I call it the most magical whirlwind. It always brings tears to my eyes to see students come in and say, 'Hey, I want a gift for my mom or my granny or my uncle. But I'm not sure what to get.' Myself and some other adults get to be their personal shoppers," Thornton said.

The teacher describes the moment when students find the perfect gift as particularly rewarding.

"When they find the one that is perfect for granny, or perfect for their little brother, it makes you feel good inside because you can see the joy and excitement on their face that they have now gotten to be able to give," Thornton said.

After students select their gifts, teachers and school staff wrap them while the students enjoy hot cocoa and watch Christmas movies.

The Santa Shoppe still needs donations:



Blankets

Perfume for ladies

Cologne / body spray for men

Jewelry

Hoodies

Warm, fuzzy socks

Pajamas

Stuffed animals

Makeup

Lip gloss

Candles

Drawing sketch books with markers

However, Thornton emphasizes that the true value of the Santa Shoppe extends beyond the physical gifts.

"It teaches students to really embrace the feeling in their heart that they get when they have the opportunity to give to someone else," Thornton said.

Donations can be dropped off at 350 North Limestone at the front office.

