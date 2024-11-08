Lexington Mobile Market celebrates one year of operation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In its first year in operation, the Lexington Mobile Market has served thousands of people in areas across the city known as "food deserts." That means it's harder to find fresh and healthy food.

Friday, city leaders celebrated the one-year anniversary of the colorful trailer, which provides customers with access to fresh produce, canned goods, frozen and refrigerated products, and some household items.

"Saves me a trip, saves me money, and we got it right here," said Alexander Thomas, a regular customer who lives at Emerson Center.

The mobile market stops at this location every Friday. Senior citizens told LEX 18 it's a blessing to have the market directly at their front door.

Manager Lisa Ellis says she's honored to help address health disparities in Lexington. She's also proud of the 300 products they have available.

"I enjoy so much just being able to bring the market to locals," she said. "We're bringing wholesome foods to an area that couldn't go and get it."

The food oasis on wheels grew out of recommendation to the city in the 2020 Racial Justice and Equality Report, and the city partnered with God's Pantry Food Bank and Kroger to make it happen.

The 60-foot trailer makes three stops a day, rotating through 22 different locations across Lexington. It's had over $100,000 in sales through more than 7,000 transactions.

The market is cashless, only accepting credit and debit cards and SNAP/EBT. Find the mobile grocery schedule here: Mobile Market | City of Lexington