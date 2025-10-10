Lexington mom shares breast cancer journey during awareness month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mother is sharing her breast cancer story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting how community support helped her through treatment and recovery.

Kristie Reynolds' world changed three years ago when a routine mammogram led to an unexpected diagnosis: stage one breast cancer.

"The hardest part was probably telling my children. My son was in 4th grade and my daughter was a freshman in high school," Reynolds said.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. For Reynolds, an active mom and 15-year member of Pure Barre Lexington, treatment meant stepping away from activities that kept her grounded.

"I'd never had any lumps or spots…the diagnosis was pretty shocking. I'd had no family history," Reynolds said.

Her absence didn't go unnoticed at the fitness studio she calls her "happy place." Stapleton Arnold, Co-Owner of Pure Barre Lexington, noticed when Reynolds stopped attending classes.

"There was a moment where she kinda stopped coming and we started wondering, like, oh gosh, we hope they're okay," Arnold said. "I think my mom and I both cried when we found out. It was extremely emotional."

Reynolds said returning to the studio helped her reclaim strength and confidence during a difficult year of appointments and multiple surgeries.

"We get many, many members who've had unforeseen illness, chronic illness, injury, and they come back and we really make sure they know we want to work with them and that they can talk to us and feel comfortable doing the workout. That's our main goal," Arnold said.

"Coming back after being diagnosed helped me be myself again. It helped me feel strong and confident," Reynolds said.

Reynolds is now in remission and credits her faith, family and fitness community for getting her through her darkest days.

"I'm just so thankful to God for helping me through this and just giving me the strength to go through this. And for healing and for giving me this second chance," Reynolds said.

For the month of October, Pure Barre Lexington is partnering with Betty's Brave and Beautiful Hearts Foundation and pledging $1,000 to the non-profit. The studio will host a fundraising class in the coming weeks with details available on their Facebook and Instagram.