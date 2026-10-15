2 years after son's killing, Lexington mother vows to seek justice 'no matter how long it takes'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two years after her son was shot and killed in Lexington, Gabby Bustos is making another plea to anyone who knows something about his death: come forward.

Juan Angel Martinez Bustos was shot near the family's apartment on Devonport Drive on Oct. 4, 2024, according to Lexington Police. Juan Angel and his brother were both found shot. Juan Angel was taken to the hospital, where he died days later. No one has been arrested.

Lex News interviewed Gabby on Thursday in Spanish. The following quotes have been translated to English.

"The day they killed my son, they didn't just kill him. They killed me too," Gabby Bustos said.

According to Gabby, on the day of the shooting, she was home recovering from a previous car accident when Juan Angel told her he was going out with his brother to get food. Before he left, she says he made sure to say goodbye.

"Mommy, you know that for me you have always been the best mom. Before he left, he kissed me on the forehead," Bustos said.

That was the last time Gabby saw her son. Minutes later, she heard a loud noise.

"I never imagined it would be gunshots," Bustos said.

"My son is still traumatized. He was with his brother and saw everything," Bustos said.

Adding that, "there are no answers, there is nothing."

As the case remains unsolved, Bustos vows to keep fighting for justice.

"My son, after two years, I swear and promise you I won't give up. No matter how long it takes, I will seek justice for you," Bustos said.

LEX News reached out to police on the status of the case; they say, "this case is still an open and ongoing investigation and no new details are available at this time." They encouraged anyone with information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

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