Lexington mother sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing her 2 kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mother has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing her two children.

Back in May of 2020 Nikki James was arrested at her apartment of Rogers Road. Police say that she stabbed her 13-year-old son, Deon, and 5-year-old daughter, Skyler, to death.

Earlier in June, James accepted a plea deal in the case, and at her sentencing on Friday, her lawyers asked the judge to give her a chance in long-term treatment.

The request was denied by the judge because there are no mental health facilities in Kentucky under complete lockdown.

The judge went with the prosecution's recommendation of 20 years in prison.