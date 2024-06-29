Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lexington mother sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing her 2 kids

n james.png
WLEX
n james.png
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 29, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mother has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing her two children.

Back in May of 2020 Nikki James was arrested at her apartment of Rogers Road. Police say that she stabbed her 13-year-old son, Deon, and 5-year-old daughter, Skyler, to death.

Earlier in June, James accepted a plea deal in the case, and at her sentencing on Friday, her lawyers asked the judge to give her a chance in long-term treatment.

The request was denied by the judge because there are no mental health facilities in Kentucky under complete lockdown.

The judge went with the prosecution's recommendation of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18