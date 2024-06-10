Lexington mother who fatally stabbed 2 kids pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington mother, Nikki James, accepted a plea deal of guilty on two amended counts of second-degree manslaughter on Monday morning after she was charged with the stabbing deaths of her two children that occurred in May 2022 at their apartment on Rogers Road, the office of Chief Circuit Judge Kim Bunnell confirmed.

Bunnell's office reported that James received 10 years for each count for a total of 20 years which must be served consecutively.

LEX 18 News previously reported that Detective Joshua Crowe testified that James told witnesses at the scene she killed her kids.

Further, during the preliminary hearing questions regarding her mental health were addressed as LEX 18 reported that at the time, James was facing eviction and had previously suffered mental health issues.

James is set to be officially sentenced on June 28, according to Bunnell's office.

