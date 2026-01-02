Lexington 'Mrs. Claus' prepares for Christmas 2026 tree donation drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In an unassuming home in Lexington, Christmas magic is happening year around, thanks to Kathlene Ashcraft.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashcraft has been collecting Christmas trees and ornaments to give out to single moms, those living in sober living, and others.

"I am just happy to help anyone who will help themselves," said Ashcraft.

She tells LEX18 she's also been in need of help before.

"I did once wake up in the ER at UK, and they said you shouldn't be alive so I quit cold turkey which many people can't and have not gone back there," said Ashcraft.

Ashcraft credits her faith with pulling her through those hard times and wants to give the gift of joy to others. Ashcraft also moonlights as Mrs. Claus.

"To see the light and life in little ones faces, that's why I do it," said Ashcraft.

Even though she has 358 days until Christmas 2026, she needs help now.

"I drastically need ornaments, to do 200 trees takes approximately 10,000 ornaments, we have a couple thousand, but I need 6 or 7 thousand non-breakable ornaments," said Ashcraft.

Donations can be dropped off on the front porch of her home on Lily Court in Lexington. She can be contacted via Facebook.