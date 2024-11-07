Lexington native elected to National FFA officer team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — FFA used to stand for the Future Farmers of America, now it's the National FFA Organization. Recently a 19-year-old from Lexington was elected to the national officer team.

Caroline Groth was a Kentucky state officer in FFA from 2023-2024. She was elected as the National Eastern Region Vice President on Oct. 26.

"It was absolutely surreal, I don't even remember hearing my name called, I heard Kentucky and I started running, sprint up towards that stage," said Groth.

Caroline's career started at the Locust Trace Agriscience Center, which is affiliated with Fayette County Schools.

"The moment I stepped into my first ag class I caught the FFA bug, I did every possible contest from junior parliamentary procedure, from land judging to prepared public speaking," said Groth.

She is now representing more than one million FFA members nationwide.

"This had been a dream for so long, it was just a dream come true and a prayer answered," said Groth.

Caroline's year of service will end in October 2025 at the National FFA Convention, held in Indianapolis, IN.