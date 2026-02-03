Lexington nonprofit for young, single moms in need of donations following winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The shelves of a Lexington nonprofit for young, single moms were wiped clean during the recent winter storm.

Step-by-Step on Tates Creek Road has a 'Mom's Pantry' with necessities like cleaning supplies, hygiene items, and diapers. The nonprofit serves mothers ages 12 to 24. Executive director Tanya Torp tells LEX18 the need is great in the Commonwealth.

"In Kentucky, we have a large population of teen moms, out of the whole country, we are fourth," said Torp.

The community has replenished the supplies, but staff member Brittany Sutton says it will only last a few weeks. Sutton is also a former client.

"I remember times I used toilet paper for wipes, because I couldn't afford to get a pack of wipes," said Sutton.

In addition to the pantry, the nonprofit also provides case management, financial literacy workshops, and weekly dinners for moms and their kids.

"We walk alongside them by meeting them in their homes, at shelters, in schools, in hospitals, wherever they are," said Torp.

The nonprofit is still in need of adult and kids toothpaste, deodorant, trash bags, shampoo and conditioner, and laundry pods.

Donations can be dropped off to 3320 Tates Creek Road, suite 200. They're open Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm.