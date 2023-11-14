Lexington nonprofit in need of donations for military care packages this Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Like Santa’s workshop, Lexington nonprofit Military Missions volunteers make holiday magic.

By December 2, the organization will ship thousands of care packages to soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen deployed overseas.

Each package contains snacks, hygiene products, socks, entertainment items, cards, and personal letters of support.

“I think it means the world to them to know people back home are thinking of them,” said Military Missions board member Mark Roland.

The organization works year-round, sending quarterly shipments to troops overseas. Two decades ago, the effort was just an idea from a Lexington mom and her Marine son.

In 2004, Beth Pennington sent her son and fellow Marines care packages overseas.

“Somewhere in that communication, he said, ‘Gee, Mom, this is great, but there are a lot of folks over here who don't get anything,’” explained Roland.

From there, a mission was born.

In 2019, Military Missions shipped to 8,800 service members overseas.

The group hopes to reach around 2,000 troops this Christmas with their Christmas OPSEND.

Military Mission urges the community to donate items for the care packages in the coming days.

Donation ideas include toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, hardtack candy, and individually wrapped snack items.



Donate online: militarymissions.org/donate/[militarymissions.org]

Dropoff items at Military Missions located at 570 Delzan Place, Suite 10, Lexington, KY

“These young men and women are overseas away from home, they don't even have the luxury of walking down the street and buying a candy bar. So take a minute, give us the material we need to put together that bag so they can enjoy a little respite as they're doing their jobs,” concluded Roland.