Lexington nonprofit needs donations to continue sending care packages to deployed troops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington-based nonprofit is making sure our troops know they're remembered — one care package at a time.

Military Missions has been sending boxes filled with snacks, comfort items, and love to service members overseas for more than two decades. When I stopped by today, volunteers were hard at work, but say their shelves are nearly bare.

In a small Lexington workspace, shelves are usually stocked high with snacks, drink mixes, and cards. Some of those shelves now look bare.

Military Missions — a group of just about 20 loyal volunteers — has been putting together packages of comfort and care for troops deployed overseas since 2004.

"It's just an honor to serve. My generation's the Vietnam generation. And those veterans would tell you, 'nobody did this for us.' And I'm thinking, we need to be doing this for our troops now," said board member and volunteer Kim Page.

Four times a year — Easter, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas — each box carries a little piece of home.

The packages include snacks, candy, hygiene items, and handmade cards.

"We forget, these are 18, 19, 20 year old kids and they're away from home and their family," said Page.

For Christmas deliveries, volunteers include something even more personal: hand-sewn pillowcases made by volunteers. Last year, their goal was to make 5,000. They beat it and are starting again now for next season.

Right now, Military Missions is especially in need of drink mix packets, like instant coffee, hot cocoa, and tea bags — and volunteers to bring these boxes to life.

"It's a huge sacrifice. And we don't really realize that. We don't realize how many thousands of people are deployed," said Page.

It's a way to say 'thank you' that goes far beyond words — a reminder for our heroes that even miles from home, they're never forgotten.

Military Missions is hosting an 'Operation Pillowcase' sewing workshop and its annual chili cook-off in the coming weeks. Information on how to get involved in either of those events is available online.

Military Missions' annual Chili Cook-Off is Saturday, January 24th from noon-4pm on 2073 Bryant Road in Lexington. They are still in need of volunteers.

The non-profit is also hosting a sewing worship for Operation Pillowcase. If you're interested in getting involved with either of these events, call (859) 221-9477.

You can learn more or donate here: Home - Military Missions

