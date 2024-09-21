Lexington nonprofit supports sex trafficking victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last year in Kentucky, the National Human Trafficking Hotline saw 328 notices of potential sex trafficking incidents. Of those calls, 178 victims were identified.

"The problem is a lot bigger than people realize," said Jani Lewis, founder of the nonprofit Natalie's Sisters.

Lewis is referencing sexual exploitation and sex trafficking in Lexington.

"Trafficking is occurring in every hotel across town, it's in every town in Kentucky," said Lewis. "Most of the women we've worked with aren't even aware they've been exploited or trafficked."

Sex trafficking, from a legal standpoint, is when a person is forced into commercial sexual activity through the use of force, fraud, or coercion.

"It can be anything from controlling your finances, to controlling drugs that they're providing, a place where you're sleeping," said Lewis.

Exploitation is defined as transactional sex in a relationship where one person is using the imbalance of power to control another.

Lewis is a survivor herself. As a single teenage mother, she thought she had no other choice but to work in adult entertainment.

"It was a horrible job, it was terrible, it was degrading, and honestly I had to get high every night to get on stage, it was horrible," said Lewis. "I was under the impression, mistaken impression, as many of the women are, that because I hadn't been to school, there was nothing else I could do."

Now, at their location on North Limestone, Lewis has made it her mission to make sure women in similar situations know they have a choice.

"They can come in and they can rest and they can get food and resources," said Lewis.

Lewis said donations are always welcome. They have a need for food, specifically meals Monday through Friday. Also, on Mondays, the nonprofit passes out leggings, shirts and underwear to women in need. If you want to drop off those items, there's a drop box at Gardenside Christian Church.

Natalie's Sisters is also having a free luncheon on Oct. 22. They welcome anyone who would like to learn more about their mission.