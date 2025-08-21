Lexington nonprofit The Nest prepares for annual gala as community needs rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nest, a Lexington nonprofit that has served the community for more than 40 years, is preparing for its annual "A Night for the Nest" gala this Saturday as the organization faces increasing demand for its services.

The nonprofit is currently serving about 600 people per month and seeing a large need for basic necessity items. Staff members believe the increase is tied to rising prices and current economic conditions.

"I'm sure it's due to increase in prices, and everything that's going on -- the climate that we're in," said Director of Corporate and Annual Giving JoEllen Wilhoite.

The Nest operates as a comprehensive resource center for families, providing free child care assistance, parenting programs and hygiene items. The organization relies entirely on community generosity to fund its operations.

"If we can't solve it here, or try to help the situation here, we always refer to other nonprofits," Wilhoite explained.

The organization has particular need for feminine hygiene items and children's diapers in larger sizes, including sizes 4, 5 and 6.

"We rely on the public, the community, for support. We get donations every single day. We really wouldn't be able to provide all the support if we didn't have the support of the community," Wilhoite said.

The Nest also serves as a free resource for domestic violence survivors, addressing a significant statewide problem. Kentucky's 2024 Domestic Violence Report shows that roughly 45% of women in Kentucky experience domestic violence.

"Unfortunately, Kentucky is number 2 on the list of intimate partner violence cases in the whole country. So we have a real problem with intimate partner violence," Wilhoite noted.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this weekend's gala will go directly to The Nest's programming.

"When you make people healthier and happier, that extends out to everyone in the community so it ultimately affects us," Wilhoite said.

While A Night for The Nest is sold out, people in the community can still purchase raffle tickets or place bids on the gala's silent auction to help support The Nest: A Night for The Nest 2025 — The Nest Lexington

You can also donate items or volunteer. Learn more here: Donate — The Nest Lexington

Volunteer — The Nest Lexington

