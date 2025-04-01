Lexington nurse raising money for medical mission trip to Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The war in Ukraine may be thousands of miles away, but one Lexington man isn't letting the distance stop him from helping people impacted by the conflict.

Jimmy Williams is a nurse at UK Healthcare who's using his decades of experience on a medical mission trip in May.

"I've had a pretty blessed life as an American so I'm hoping to take some of that there," he told LEX 18.

As a nurse with almost 20 years on the job, Williams is headed to Kyiv with Global Care Force, an organization that provides medical support to countries impacted by war.

"A lot of these communities that we're going to go into, they have citizens that haven't had a doctor's checkup in more than a year," he said. "Some of them might be two, some of them may be since the war started."

Williams is hoping to raise $6,500 by the end of this week to cover his flight, lodging, and medical supplies for the Ukrainian people.

You can learn more and donate here.

It was a February meeting in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy that inspired Williams' trip.

"A lot of the things coming out of the White House right now, it's easy as a Ukrainian to just think the world has turned their backs on you and that's not the American people that I know," he said.

Williams leaves for Ukraine in early May and will be there for 15 days.