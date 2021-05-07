Lexington officer involved in shooting ID'ed, remains on administrative assigment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police has identified the Lexington police officer involved in a shooting on Marshall Lane Saturday as Franklin Epley, a three-year veteran of the department.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 Saturday at the 600-block of Marshall Lane as police responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police said they immediately saw the suspect, 21-year-old Adam Jones, firing a gun.

Epley fired his weapon in response, hitting Jones in the shoulder. Jones' injury was not life-threatening. No officers or neighbors were injured in the incident.

Jones has been charged with burglary, eight counts of wanton endangerment and eight counts of kidnapping, with additional charges pending.

Lexington police Chief Lawrence Weathers said Epley's body camera was activated and the video will be investigated.

The case is under investigation by the KSP. Critical Incident Response Team. The department's Public Integrity Unit will review the incident.

The officer involved is on administrative assignment while the investigation is ongoing.

