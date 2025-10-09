Lexington officials gather to open Cardinal Run North regional park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington officials gathered to cut the ribbon on Thursday morning on Cardinal Run North off Parkers Mill Road near the Beaumont section of town near Keeneland.

“I run into a lot of people who say, 'all you're doing is cutting ribbons,'” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Well, every time I hear that I say, 'cutting ribbons represents quality of life.'”

The 140 acres that make up Cardinal Run North was donated to the city 18 years ago. Two years ago, they broke ground on this new multi-purpose regional park that offers the community additional amenities.

“We talked with community members about the desire for open space, preserved natural areas to do programming while adding those built features like shelters, playgrounds, sports fields and pickleball courts,” Deputy Director of Recreation Adrienne Thakur said.

Cardinal Run North also features two dog parks, a basketball court, and miles of multi-use trails.

“From groundbreaking, from looking at a former farm it was kind of hard to really envision what it would look like. But when the excavators started working, contractors were on-site and stuff started to get built, then you could truly see the vision,” Project Manager, Jeff Nalley said.

“This is all about the quality of life for the people of Lexington,” Gorton stated.

“To give the residents of Lexington the best product we can give them,” Nalley added of his goal from groundbreaking to this final product residents can begin enjoying today.

Nalley also indicated that given its size and designation as a regional park, more amenities can be added over time.