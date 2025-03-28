Lexington officials plan for Sweet 16 celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington officials are bracing for the University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Team's anticipated showdown in the NCAA Sweet 16. If Kentucky pulls out a victory against Tennessee, there will be plenty of celebrating around campus, and likely a few couches set on fire.

The Lexington Police Department intends to maintain order, emphasizing the importance of responsible celebrations.

"Peaceful celebrations are welcome; however, criminal acts like vandalism, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct will not be tolerated," stated Commander Sam Murdock, Incident Commander.

Enhanced patrols and monitoring through the department's Real-Time Intelligence Center will ensure a swift response to any disruptions.UK students and fans have a history of getting a little rowdy. In 2014, approximately 8,000 fans swarmed State Street after the Wildcats' victory over the Cardinals in the Sweet 16, leading to widespread chaos and couch fires. The following year, police arrested 18 people for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

This year, changes in local infrastructure, including hospital construction, have prompted a shift in crowd control strategy, with officials anticipating gatherings moving from the State Street area towards Limestone and East Maxwell. The Tin Roof, a popular bar and restaurant, has already set up a big tv and tent in its parking lot.The Lexington Fire Department is prepared for any emergency scenario.

"Look, the best advice is to have fun and be safe and we're here if anything happens," said Lt. Sean Lawson. "We have put people in place in and around the area that we expect people to gather to take care of incidents that may occur while the celebration is going on."Despite the adjustments, some University of Kentucky (UK) students, like junior Ben Ackel, are skeptical about the celebration's relocation.

"I think everybody is going to be right here if we win," Ackel said, referencing the State Street area's long history of fan celebrations.The UK Police Department plans to bolster campus security, increasing patrols and activating over 4,000 cameras for comprehensive surveillance. "Contingency plans are in place for any major emergencies," UK Police Chief Joe Monroe assured. Both UK Police and Lexington Police are aligning efforts to ensure a safe experience for all.

"There's room to celebrate responsibly without causing damage," concluded Mayor Gorton, rallying for a motto of respecting property and personal safety amidst the jubilations, promising that unlawful acts will not be overlooked regardless of celebration locale.

