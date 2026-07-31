Lexington Open hosts mini pro-am for Golisano Children's at UK patients and families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Open is more than rising stars chasing ranking points. On Friday morning, the tournament's courts became a place of connection for current and former patients from Golisano Children's at UK and their families.

For the third year, UK student athletes and Lexington Open players took part in the Mini Pro-Am, trading competitive pressure for purpose alongside children and families who have spent time at the children's hospital.

"It's just a feel good moment to hear their stories and to see them out and active when they've been spending weeks or months in the hospital, and we're here to celebrate that," said John Backer, president of the Lexington Challenger Tennis Charity.

Among the families who attended were the Woomers. Four-year-old Maisie Woomer was born with congenital myopathy, a genetic condition that affects her muscles. Her father, Adam Woomer, said the morning was a welcome break from the family's daily routine.

"To come out here and hit balls with some of the UK players and interact with others in the community...It's not every day you get to hit with some college athletes," Adam Woomer said.

Maisie's journey has shaped life for the entire family, including her big sisters Caroline and Callie, who kept a watchful — and at times playful — eye on her throughout the morning.

"She is a blessing to our family. She's incredible and she puts everything into perspective. She's incredibly special to us, and everyone she meets. Right?" Woomer said, his daughters by his side.

For Backer, the smiles said everything.

"You can see all the folks that show up. Smiles on everybody's faces. We accomplished what we wanted to this morning," Backer said.

The Ladies Finals takes place Sunday, with the Men's Qualifier also beginning Sunday. The tournament wraps up next week. You can view the full tournament schedule here.

Megan Mannering is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Megan at megan.mannering@wlex.tv