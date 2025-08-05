Lexington opens Community Paramedicine office, new building to help a growing team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton hosts a lot of ribbon cutting ceremonies to open new buildings and playgrounds around town, but the one the former registered nurse took part in on Tuesday morning likely had added meaning for her.

“These new offices will streamline and support the work of community paramedicine. It delivers care that is proactive not just reactive,” Mayor Gorton said during the ceremony.

The Community Paramedicine team had previously been working out of one of the city’s firehouses and that was no longer feasible for this growing branch of the department. Their three units include a drug overdose response team, a Mobile Health team that delivers in-home care to those in need, and a Crisis Response unit to support those dealing with mental health challenges or emotional distress.

“We typically do the follow up and receive referrals from our crews after the emergency situation has passed,” said Certified Social Worker Mackenzie Gross.

Gross said the move was bittersweet because the team grew to like its old space, but she knows this new building is much needed as it could inspire the next generation of Community Paramedicine experts.

“100 percent. You can just feel the support from the city; to give us this new office, it’s a blessing,” Lt. Alexander Jann from the Lexington Fire Department said.

Lieutenant Jann said this service, which began in 2018, was designed in part to help alleviate the number of patients visiting area hospitals.

“We’ll take you to the hospital if you want to go to the hospital,” Lt. Jann said, “but not everybody needs an emergency room. So, what happens is, we'll show up, we'll talk to you, figure out what's going on with case workers, or get you into rehab, get you into any kind of facility that you need."

It’ll be an easier job for them now that they’ve been given this new facility to fit their needs.