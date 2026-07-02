Lexington Parks & Recreation shares pool safety tips amid extreme heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A man is in the hospital after a near-drowning at a Lexington apartment complex Wednesday night, just as families prepare to hit the pool for the July 4th holiday weekend.

Lexington Fire crews were called to Lakeshore Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When first responders arrived, the man had already been pulled from the water and was rushed to the hospital. His condition has not yet been confirmed.

The close call is serving as a powerful reminder about pool safety as temperatures soar across the region.

Lexington Parks and Recreation officials say drowning can happen fast, but a few simple precautions can save a life.

Curtis Mitchell, the superintendent of enterprise for Lexington Parks and Recreation, said the heat is bringing crowds to the city’s public pools.

"It’s just very hot, but everyone seems to be smiling... the ones that get a dip in the pool," Mitchell said.

Lexington operates six aquatic centers, and Mitchell said safety has to come first before anyone jumps in.

"As the water gets busier, make sure you can see the bottom of the pool. Make sure you always have an eye on your party. Swim with a buddy. Have some fun with some friends," Mitchell said.

City pools are fully staffed with lifeguards, but Parks and Recreation urges pool-goers to keep track of their own party. For those hosting gatherings this holiday weekend, officials recommend designating a sober, undistracted "water watcher."

Mitchell also reminded swimmers not to overlook hydration.

"With hydration, people don't think about drinking water when they're in the pool, but stay hydrated and get out of the sun every once in a while," Mitchell said.

Lexington's Extreme Heat Activation remains in effect through 9 p.m. Friday, and city aquatic centers will continue offering half-price admission through Friday as a result.